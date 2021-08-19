Asia Pacific
EU's Borrell brands Afghanistan events 'a catastrophe and a nightmare'
BRUSSELS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief branded developments in Afghanistan "a catastrophe and a nightmare" on Thursday, and said there had been a failure of intelligence to anticipate the Taliban's return to power there.
Josep Borrell told the European Parliament that a first group of 106 members of the EU staff in Afghanistan had been airlifted from the country and had arrived in Madrid, Spain.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.