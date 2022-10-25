Ex-health min Goto to become new Japan economy minister -sources















TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will appoint former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as the new economy minister to replace Daishiro Yamagiwa, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.

The appointment of Goto as economic revitalisation minister, to be announced later on Tuesday, comes after Daishiro Yamagiwa stepped down from the post a day earlier after growing criticism of his failure to fully explain his ties to a church group that critics say is akin to a cult. read more

Public broadcaster NHK first reported the appointment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kentaro Sugiyama Writing by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.