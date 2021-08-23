Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal

Indonesia's Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara walks as he arrives at Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday.

The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social assistance packages.

The politician was also fined 500 million rupiah ($34,698.13), ordered to pay back the embezzled funds, and will be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.

($1 = 14,410.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by James Pearson

