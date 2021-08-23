Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal

1 minute read

Indonesia's Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara walks as he arrives at Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday.

The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social assistance packages.

The politician was also fined 500 million rupiah ($34,698.13), ordered to pay back the embezzled funds, and will be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.

($1 = 14,410.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:58 AM UTC

U.S. envoy says no hostile intent toward North Korea, calls for talks

The United States does not have hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea.

Asia Pacific
Australia PM says COVID 'groundhog day' to end when more vaccinated
Asia Pacific
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city
Asia Pacific
Analysis: Risks of party revolt grow for Japan's PM Suga after local poll loss
Asia Pacific
Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity'