Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal
JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday.
The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social assistance packages.
The politician was also fined 500 million rupiah ($34,698.13), ordered to pay back the embezzled funds, and will be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.
($1 = 14,410.0000 rupiah)
