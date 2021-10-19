Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE Myanmar, with $6 bln in foreign reserves, is doing utmost to stabilise currency -minister

Myanmar's Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Aung Naing Oo speaks during a video interview with Reuters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Poppy McPherson

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military-appointed authorities are doing their utmost to stabilise the kyat currency and support an economy in crisis since a coup in February, a cabinet minister told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming the woe partly on foreign backers of opponents.

Inflation in the southeast Asian nation has soared more than 5% since the military took power and its foreign reserves stand equivalent to 11 trillion kyat, or $6.04 billion at the central bank's official rate, Aung Naing Oo, the junta's investment minister, said in a rare interview.

He attributed Myanmar's economic troubles to sabotage by opponents of the military, a strategy he said was backed by some foreign countries, without identifying them.

South Korea opened its largest defence expo ever on Tuesday, showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

