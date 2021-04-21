Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar

Reuters
1 minute read

Demonstrators block a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The United Nations special envoy for Myanmar will fly to Jakarta on Thursday to meet senior officials of Southeast Asian nations searching for a path to end bloodshed after a coup in Myanmar, according to three sources familiar with her movements.

Christine Schraner Burgener will not be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit on Saturday but aimed to hold meetings on the sidelines of the event, the sources said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:19 AM UTCSPECIAL REPORT Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison.

Asia PacificMyanmar activists hold 'blue shirt' protests; report says junta chief to attend summit
Asia PacificS.Korea court dismisses 'comfort women' lawsuit, contradicts earlier ruling
Asia PacificReturn the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid
Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar