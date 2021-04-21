Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificExplosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three, wounds 11 -police

A man uses a walkie talkie as he stands amid smoke from the burning vehicles after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

"An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

The hotel is in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province that has long been the scene of low-level insurgency from local nationalists.

"Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb and what type of device it could be," Malik said.

