Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificFighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021 -UN

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/3

Afghan officials inspect a damaged minibus after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo/File Photo

Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday.

Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence.

It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.

From January to the end of March, 573 civilians were killed and 1,210 injured, a 29 percent increase over the same period last year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report.

"Every possible opportunity for peace must be seized. If levels of violence are not immediately reduced, thousands of Afghan civilians will continue to be killed and injured by fellow Afghans in 2021,” said Deborah Lyons, U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan.

The Taliban militants were responsible for 43.5 percent of civilian casualties while government troops caused 25 percent, UNAMA said.

Most of the remainder came in crossfire, or were caused by Islamic State militants or "undetermined" anti-government or pro-government elements, it said.

The report documented 37 percent increase in the number of women killed and injured, and a 23 percent increase in child casualties compared with the first quarter of 2020, it said.

According to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission’s annual report last year, there were 8,500 civilian casualties in 2020, including 2,958 deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 15, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCMyanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta
Asia PacificTaiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China’s manoeuvres with U.S.
Asia PacificAustralia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

Asia PacificMusic and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons