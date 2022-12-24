Fiji lawmakers vote to install Sitiveni Rabuka as next prime minister















WELLINGTON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's prime minister on Saturday after a coalition of parties voted to support him, signaling an end to Frank Bainimarama's 16 years in power.

The appointment of Rabuka comes ends 10 days of uncertainty after the election delivered a hung parliament. Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) on Friday voted to form a coalition with Rabuka's People's Alliance and the National Federation Party.

The deal was designed to dislodge Fiji First's Frank Bainimarama, who has led the Pacific archipelago since a 2006 coup.

