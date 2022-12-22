Fiji PM Bainimarama says military deployed to maintain law and order















SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Thursday that the military was deployed across the country to complement the police in maintaining law and order.

"The reports of harassment suffered by our citizens and violence targeted at Indo-Fijian homes and businesses in the wake of the election are deeply disturbing," he said in a Facebook post.

The government called in the military citing racial tensions after last week's election delivered a hung parliament. read more

Opposition parties have disputed reports of violence and have called for evidence.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing











