Fiji’s king maker party SODELPA votes to support opposition coalition
SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) said on Friday that it would form a coalition with two other parties, a move that will dislodge current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.
"We believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country," party leader Viliame Gavoka said in a news conference after an internal party vote.
The Pacific island nation's military was called in on Thursday to help police maintain law and order. read more
