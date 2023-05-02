Fire breaks out at gas processing plant in Kazakhstan















ALMATY, May 2 (Reuters) - Fire broke out on Monday at a gas processing plant on the Zhanazhol gas condensate field in Kazakhstan, which firefighters are still trying to put out, the Aktobe region's government said on Tuesday.

Four workers have been hospitalised with heavy burns at the facility run by Kazakh-Chinese joint venture CNPC Aktobemunaigas.

Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.