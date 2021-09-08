Fire at Indonesia prison kills 40 -official

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A fire at a jail in Indonesia's Banten province has killed 40 people, Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry, said.

"The cause is under investigation," she said, adding that the fire broke out at 1 to 2 a.m. on Wednesday and authorities were still evacuating the jail.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies

