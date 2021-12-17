At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

Firetrucks are seen in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan December 17, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - At least 27 people were feared killed on Friday when a fire broke out in a commercial building in a shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the eight-storey building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.

An official at the city's fire department said 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest - a term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed - and one person was injured.

Video on public broadcaster NHK showed smoke pouring out of fourth floor windows, where a medical facility is located, and at the roof of the building.

The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jane Wardell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.