Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, U.S., German forces -Bundeswehr

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown assailants at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday, the German Bundeswehr said on Twitter.

One Afghan security force member was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved U.S. and German forces, the Bundeswehr said.

All Bundeswehr soldiers remained uninjured, it said.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:29 AM UTC

Australia PM says pandemic focus must shift to reopening

Australia must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, despite concerns in some states about the impact of a surge in cases in Sydney.

Asia Pacific
Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race -Sankei
Asia Pacific
Myanmar military arrests more journalists
Asia Pacific
S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall
Asia Pacific
Asia stocks stagger up from lows, oil bounces