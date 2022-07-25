First case of monkeypox detected in Japan -media

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday citing an unnamed government source.

The infected person is a man in his 30s living in the capital, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

The World Health Organization on Saturday said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.

So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

The virus spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Toby Chopra

