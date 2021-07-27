Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

First person charged under HK security law found guilty of terrorism, inciting secession

1 minute read

A prison van carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, arrives at High Court for a hearing, in Hong Kong, China, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case with long-term implications for how the legislation reshapes the city's common law traditions.

An alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm was not considered.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which prosecutors said was secessionist.

Reporting by James Pomfret and Sara Cheng; Writing by Marius Zaharia Editing by Gerry Doyle and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:51 AM UTCFirst person charged under HK security law found guilty of terrorism, inciting secession

The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case with long-term implications for how the legislation reshapes the city's common law traditions.

Asia PacificSouth, North Korea have restored hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties
Asia PacificExplainer: What we know about inter-Korean hotlines, unique symbol for testy ties
Asia PacificS.Korea begins COVID-19 vaccination for chip, electronics workers
Asia PacificIndonesia's COVID-19 crisis to test fiscal discipline commitment

Indonesia's worsening COVID-19 crisis is raising pressure on the government to lift spending and widen the budget deficit, even as rating agencies warn any loosening of the country's hard-won fiscal discipline could bode ill for its credit ratings.