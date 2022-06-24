Five killed in Afghanistan tremors close to Wednesday's earthquake epicentre -Afghan official

An Afghan man stands between houses that were damaged by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

KABUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Five people were killed on Friday in eastern Afghanistan after fresh tremors shook areas close to the epicentre of Wednesday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake, a senior Afghan official said.

"(This) morning another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according primary information... five have died," Afghan health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman told Reuters.

U.S. Geological Survey's website showed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at 01:43 UTC time on Friday.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Editing by Toby Chopra

