EXCLUSIVE Barclays seeks entry into China's $4.3 tln asset management market -sources

, article with image

Business · July 14, 2022 · 9:13 AM UTC

Barclays is seeking a Chinese banking partner to set up an asset management joint venture in the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as part of British lender's plans to expand its footprint in the world's second-largest economy.