Following Xi-Biden call, Taiwan to deepen close security partnership with U.S.

Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, July 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Friday that it will continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday.

In the call, Xi warned the U.S. against playing with fire over Taiwan, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.