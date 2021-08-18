Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief - group official

1 minute read

Afghan former President Hamid Karzai attends peace talks with a Taliban delegation in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, Anas Haqqani, has met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks, a Taliban official said on Wednesday, amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government.

Karzai was accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified. He gave no more details.

The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban, who captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. The network, based on the border with Pakistan, was accused over recent years of some of the most deadly militant attacks in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:20 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
Asia Pacific
BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger
Asia Pacific
Australian Aboriginal groups to get more say over heritage protection