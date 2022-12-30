Former head of China's reserves bureau expelled from Communist Party - anti-graft watchdog















BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The former head of China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, Zhang Wufeng, has been expelled from the Communist party and removed from his post, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

Zhang was put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in June.

Reporting by Dominique Patton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.