Asia Pacific
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure
1 minute read
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been admitted into hospital for elective medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Friday.
It is the second time in as many months that Mahathir has been hospitalised at the institute. Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later. read more
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.