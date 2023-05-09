Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested - Geo TV

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

May 9 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary force, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday.

Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.

"Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking confirmation of the report.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

