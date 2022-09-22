Former Pakistan PM Khan apologises in contempt of court case - lawyer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pakistan's Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tendered an apology in a contempt of court case, his defence lawyer said.

The court has deferred the due indictment, said Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer, adding the court had directed Khan to submit an unconditional apology in writing by Oct. 3.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad Editing by Mark Potter

