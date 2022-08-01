Former Sri Lankan president not getting privileges in Singapore, minister says

More than eight months before an economic crisis and mass protests prompted him to flee Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's foreign minister said on Monday former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not being accorded any privileges or immunity in Singapore.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via Maldives and following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president. read more

"In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former Heads of State or Heads of Government. Consequently, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality," the minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru

