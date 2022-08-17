Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will return next week - Newsfirst

1 minute read

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives at the Bangkok's Don Mueang International airport, Thailand, August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tananchai Keawsowattana

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to his homeland on Aug. 24, Sri Lankan broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday, citing a former ambassador.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

