Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will return next week - Newsfirst
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to his homeland on Aug. 24, Sri Lankan broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday, citing a former ambassador.
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
