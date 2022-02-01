Former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara dies at age of 89 - NHK

Japan Restoration Party leader and former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara attends a debate with other party leaders for the upcoming general election in Tokyo November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shintaro Ishihara, a fiery nationalist who was governor of Tokyo for more than a decade and set off a territorial row with China over a plan to buy islands claimed by both nations, died on Tuesday, NHK public television said. He was 89.

An award-winning novelist before turning politician and serving in parliament for almost 30 years, Ishihara's tenure as governor of the Japanese capital was marked by controversy due to his outspoken right-wing views and his penchant for controversial comments about, for instance, China, the LGBTQ community, foreigners and elderly women.

Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Shri Navaratnam

