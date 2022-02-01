Former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara dies at age of 89 - NHK
TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shintaro Ishihara, a fiery nationalist who was governor of Tokyo for more than a decade and set off a territorial row with China over a plan to buy islands claimed by both nations, died on Tuesday, NHK public television said. He was 89.
An award-winning novelist before turning politician and serving in parliament for almost 30 years, Ishihara's tenure as governor of the Japanese capital was marked by controversy due to his outspoken right-wing views and his penchant for controversial comments about, for instance, China, the LGBTQ community, foreigners and elderly women.
