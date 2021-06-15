France blasts "economic coercion measures" targeting Australia

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France "firmly rejects any economic coercion measures" taken against Australia which are "a clear violation" of international law.

Macron made the comments as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Elysee Palace. He however did not name the country exercising the economic coercion.

China has imposed a series of trade sanctions on Australian exports ranging from wine to coal as the two countries' tensions have worsened in recent years. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

