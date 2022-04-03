Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Reuters) - Fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Sunday.

Habib made the announcement in a tweet, although a final decision will come from the president of Pakistan and the election commission.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve parliament after the deputy speaker blocked a move to remove him.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

