G7 finance chiefs to meet on July 16 - Japan finance minister

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries will hold talks on July 16 on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting to be held in India, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

"Support for Ukraine, MDBs (multilateral development banks) reform and international taxation will be discussed at this meeting," Suzuki added. "We have no plan to issue a statement but we will lead debates to resolve problems the world faces."

Separately, G20 would under the chair India discuss the global economy and health insurance, sustainable finance and infrastructure, global financial architecture, global tax reform and inclusive finance, he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan

