Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

A logo of Macau junket operator Suncity Group is seen at a gaming fair in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd (1383.HK) were set to rise 6.1% in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday. read more

Suncity's stock was set to open at HK$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.