Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

German civilian wounded by gunshot on way to Kabul airport, Berlin says

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A German civilian was shot on his was to Kabul airport but is not in a life-threatening condition and will soon be flown out of Afghanistan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

"A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:08 AM UTC

Malaysia's new prime minister brings graft-tainted party back to power

Malaysia's king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister on Friday, returning the job to a party tainted by graft accusations as the southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump.

Asia Pacific
Japan's consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation
Asia Pacific
S.Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway
Asia Pacific
Vietnam to deploy troops, issues stay-home order as COVID-19 deaths spiral
Asia Pacific
Afghans at risk "have no clear way out" - U.N. refugee agency