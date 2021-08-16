Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

German evacuation flight can't land in Kabul, diverts to Tashkent

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The first of three German evacuation planes en route to Afghanistan has diverted to the Uzbek capital Tashkent after it could not land at Kabul airport, a German general said on Monday.

The A400M transport plane circled for more than an hour over Kabul before changing its destination, Lieutenant General Markus Laubenthal told public broadcaster ZDF.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier in Berlin that no evacuation flights were leaving Kabul airport because desperate people trying to flee the country were blocking the runway.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:09 AM UTC

The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending a torrid 17 months in office as he battled political infighting and questions over his legitimacy, while his government faced a raging pandemic and an economic downturn.

Asia Pacific
Overwhelmed Philippines hospitals hit by staff resignations
Asia Pacific
America's longest war: 20 years of missteps in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
U.N. Security Council pushes for talks to form new Afghan government
Asia Pacific
Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban