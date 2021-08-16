Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday.

The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.

The German military uses Tashkent as a hub for its air bridge to Kabul. The German government has pledged to bring as many foreign nationals and local staff as possible out of Afghanistan while the airport is still open.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:50 PM UTC

Chaos, death at Kabul airport as U.S. defends withdrawal from Afghanistan

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations as President Joe Biden confronted mounting criticism over the U.S. withdrawal.

Asia Pacific
America's longest war: 20 years of missteps in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight
Asia Pacific
The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
Asia Pacific
Overwhelmed Philippines hospitals hit by staff resignations