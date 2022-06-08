Germany condemns North Korean missile tests

A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The German government strongly condemns North Korea's testing of short-range ballistic missiles and calls on Pyongyang to cease from further tests, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday.

Sunday's tests violate international law and endanger international and regional security, according to the statement.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.