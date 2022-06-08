1 minute read
Germany condemns North Korean missile tests
BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The German government strongly condemns North Korea's testing of short-range ballistic missiles and calls on Pyongyang to cease from further tests, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday.
Sunday's tests violate international law and endanger international and regional security, according to the statement.
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
