Germany has evacuated almost 2,000 from Kabul airport, Berlin says

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The German military has airlifted almost 2,000 people out of Kabul airport, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told journalists on Saturday.

Two light helicopters, shipped to Kabul overnight, are ready to start evacuation operations out of the city, which will be coordinated with international partners on the ground, she added.

Germany's chief of defence, General Eberhard Zorn, said the German air force will transport baby food and hygienic articles needed at the airport to Kabul.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tom Sims

