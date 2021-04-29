Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificGermany to send ventilators, mobile oxygen facility to India

Reuters
2 minutes read

Germany will send 120 ventilators to India on Saturday, followed by a mobile oxygen production facility next week, to help the country fight a drastic surge of COVID-19 cases, the defence ministry said.

India reported 379,257 new COVID-19 infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data. It was the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in India since the start of the pandemic. read more

The German military will fly 120 ventilators donated by the health ministry to India on Saturday, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Next week, two more planes will bring a mobile oxygen production facility to the country, he added, saying up to 16 German soldiers will help set it up and instruct staff of the Indian Red Cross in its operation.

The German military will lend the facility to India to help it tackle the health crisis, according to the spokesman.

India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 28, 2021 · 6:56 PM UTCMyanmar’s war displaces new generation on remote river frontier

Myanmar's coup has brought war back to a remote Southeast Asian frontier after 25 years, sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.

Asia PacificAustralia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Asia PacificAs Japanese scepticism grows, organisers say they could hold Olympics without spectators
Asia PacificIndonesia pledges new homes for relatives of doomed submariners
Asia PacificS.Korea says Novavax, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines submitted for regulatory approval