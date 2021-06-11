Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Glass Lewis recommends against re-appointment of Toshiba board chairman, 4 others -Nikkei

1 minute read

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has urged shareholders to vote against the re-appointment of Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four others nominated to the board by the company, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Glass Lewis recommended opposing the re-appointment of Junji Ota, chairman of Toshiba's audit committee, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba is due to hold its annual general shareholders' meeting on June 25.

