Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Global steel output gains 16.5% in May, China growth cools

2 minute read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Global steel output shot up by 16.5% year-on-year in May as an easing of pandemic restrictions fuelled economic activity, but growth in top market China cooled, data showed on Tuesday.

Global crude steel production rose to 174.4 million tonnes in May compared to a year earlier, the World Steel Association said in a statement.

Steel output in China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, is expected to continue to lose steam in coming months as the government seeks to curb emissions and dampen credit growth, Capital Economics said.

Although crude steel production in China rose 6.6% year-on-year to 99.5 million tonnes in May, daily output fell 1.6% month-on-month, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"We expect China’s production to continue to ease back over the course of this year as demand softens," Bain said.

In contrast, output elsewhere surged, with Japan, India and the United States rocketing 42%, 47% and 48% year-on-year respectively.

The U.S. industry took advantage of a rally in steel prices there, Bain said. "U.S. production has still been relatively slow to recover from last year’s virus-related downturn, which in part explains the strength in prices there."

Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:23 AM UTCMandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows

Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a week and extended the wearing of masks inside buildings, while New Zealand paused quarantine-free travel with the state.

Asia PacificN.Korea warns U.S. misinterpreting signals risks disappointment
Asia PacificAs Japan reboots 44-year-old nuclear reactor, experts sound alarm
Asia PacificHong Kong court grants bail to activist charged under security law -media
Asia PacificU.N. Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive