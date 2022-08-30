Guatemala support for Taiwan will not stop unification of China and Taiwan, says China

Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores attends the Leaders' Second Plenary Session during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Guatemalan support for Taiwan will not stop the unification of China and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Zhao told reporters in Beijing during a regular news briefing that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party was using countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan for "political manipulation".

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday his country would "always support Taiwan". read more

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, writing by Yew Lun Tian, Editing by Alex Richardson

