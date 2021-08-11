Head of Afghan reconciliation committee says Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks -Al Jazeera TV

Taliban fighters patrol Farah, Afghanistan August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The head of the Afghan reconciliation committee said on Wednesday the Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks and it is clear they do not believe in a political solution, Al Jazeera reported on Twitter.

"We support reaching a political solution through negotiation and appointing a mediator or mediators to organize the negotiations," he added.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy

