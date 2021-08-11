Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Head of Afghan reconciliation committee says Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks -Al Jazeera TV

Taliban fighters patrol Farah, Afghanistan August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The head of the Afghan reconciliation committee said on Wednesday the Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks and it is clear they do not believe in a political solution, Al Jazeera reported on Twitter.

"We support reaching a political solution through negotiation and appointing a mediator or mediators to organize the negotiations," he added.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy

