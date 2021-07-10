Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate - NHK

1 minute read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing. read more

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 9, 2021 · 8:38 PM UTCFire at Bangladesh factory kills 52 workers, police open probe

At least 52 people were killed and 20 injured after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial accident in a country with a track record of poor working conditions.

Asia PacificMore in U.S. Congress back help for Afghan interpreters
Asia PacificSpecial Report: Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws
Asia PacificLocked-down Sydney warned worse may be ahead, COVID-19 cases at 2021 high
Asia PacificCOVID cases climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant