Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

HK police charges two Apple Daily execs with collusion with foreign country

1 minute read

A supporter holding an umbrella stands in front of the entrance to the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police charged on Friday the chief editor and chief executive of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security.

Police said in a statement they had charged two males aged 47 and 59, who they did not name, and that the two would be brought to West Kowloon Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Apple Daily reported the two charged were editor-in-chief Ryan Law and chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:33 AM UTCTwo Apple Daily executives charged with collusion with foreign country

Hong Kong police charged the chief editor and chief executive of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday with collusion with a foreign country, a national security case that has sent chills through the city's media.

Asia PacificJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers: Reuters poll
Asia PacificBOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady
Asia PacificAustralian watchdog sues Woolworths over staff underpayments
Asia PacificVietnam introduces nationwide code of conduct for social media