Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

HK security dept annuls voting rights of Next Digital's imprisoned owner

Reuters
1 minute read

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Media publisher Next Digital Ltd (0282.HK) said on Tuesday Hong Kong's National Security Department confirmed its founder and controlling shareholder, jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, must not exercise voting rights on shares held by him.

Lai, who owns a 71.26% stake in Next Digital, can only exercise voting rights under the authority of a license granted by the Secretary for Security, according to the Security Department.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 9:42 AM UTCChina's new three-child policy draws scepticism, cost questions

China's decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with scepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised "supportive measures" will include.

WorldNetanyahu legal challenge to rival's PM bid is spurned
WorldN.Korea's ruling party sets up new post under leader Kim -Yonhap
WorldIndigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 children found
WorldTen years after Breivik attacks, survivors seek to confront far-right extremism