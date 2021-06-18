Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

HK's Apple Daily says three executives detained under security law released on bail

1 minute read

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Three executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were released from custody late on Friday, a day after being arrested on suspicion of violating the city's national security law, the media outlet of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai said.

Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai were released on bail, according to Apple Daily. The terms of their bail were not immediately known.

Reporting By Jessie Pang and Sara Cheng; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:51 AM UTCBOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady

The Bank of Japan surprised markets on Friday by unveiling a plan to boost funding for fighting climate change, joining a growing number of central banks stepping up efforts to address its economic and financial fallout.

Asia PacificJapan keeps budget goal intact for now but aims to reassess it later
Asia PacificJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers: Reuters poll
Asia PacificPhilippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad
Asia PacificQatar foreign minister: no tangible progress on Afghanistan yet

Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday.