Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister

Newly-elected Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, July 1 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday.

Before his appointment, Manalo served as Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, Manalo was undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

