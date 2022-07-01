1 minute read
Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANILA, July 1 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday.
Before his appointment, Manalo served as Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, Manalo was undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.