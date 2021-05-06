Skip to main content

Asia PacificHong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over June 4 assembly

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is seen in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after jailed for unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face another 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4, 2020, to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Wong, 24, already in prison because of other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the District Court on Thursday.

A 15-month sentence was reduced to 10 because of his guilty plea.

