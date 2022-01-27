Asia Pacific1 minute read
Hong Kong Exchange Fund's 2021 investment income at HK$170.5 bln - HKMA
HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$170.5 billion ($21.9 billion) in 2021, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday, the lowest in three years.
In 2020, the exchange fund recorded adjusted investment income of HK$235.8 billion.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.
($1 = 7.7912 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Toby Chopra
