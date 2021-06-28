Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Exchanges delays open on Monday morning due to black rainstorm

1 minute read

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) said on Monday the the morning trading sessions of both the securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, have been delayed due to a black rainstorm warning.

If the warning is cancelled at or before midday, major products of the exchange's securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, will resume trading in the afternoon, the Hong Kong bourse added.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · June 27, 2021 · 11:24 PM UTCAnalysis: Shut off from the world, Australia fosters red-hot growth at home

A year after the coronavirus pandemic pummelled Australia's economy, IT contractor Ashok Ravindran has a nice problem: deciding which of three job offers to accept.

Asia PacificAustralia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak
Asia PacificNorth Koreans worry over 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media says
Asia PacificHong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport - media
Asia PacificSeven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh