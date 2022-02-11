Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, adds Nepal

A flight attendant walks under an information board at the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.